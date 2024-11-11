"Wartime Cafe" EP15: Steve Sweeney “Reporting from the Imperialist wars in Ukraine & Lebanon.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf interviews Steve Sweeney, former International Editor at the UK’s Morning Star daily newspaper, and currently RT’s Correspondent in Lebanon. They discuss Steve’s passion for journalism, his former reporting from Lebanon and Ukraine, as well as the lessons from Amsterdam’s uprising against Zionist rampaging in the city, and how it effected the power of Imperialist propaganda.
Camera/editing: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 09/11/2024
