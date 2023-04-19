© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/17/2023 Mr. Miles Guo urges all fellow fighters to keep in mind that it is a crucial time to test our ability to remain united and not be bewitched by the CCP. Fellow fighters must stay aligned with the Alliance and follow brother Changdao's unified arrangements.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #weaponizationofjustice #jimjordan #NFSC
4/17/2023 郭文贵先生希望所有战友记住，现在是考验我们能否保持团结，不被中共蛊惑的时候。战友们一定要与联盟保持一致，听从长岛哥的统一安排。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #司法武器化 #吉姆乔丹 #新中国联邦