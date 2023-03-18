Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 37 - Questions & Answers, [2] 8 0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode thirty-seven is filled with questions regarding a variety of topics. It covers everything from advice with regards to digestion, manic depression / bipolar personality, hypertension, the sodium potassium pump in the cells (osmosis), treatments for tetanus & open wounds and how an acute heart-attack can be dealt with using cayenne pepper. We will also get a glimpse into what a first-aid kit should include.