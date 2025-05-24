BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MEET SARAH RUSSELL 🌪 ST LOUIS THEY⚧THEM CEMA COMMISSIONER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
71 views • 3 months ago

End Wokeness - This is St. Louis CEMA Commissioner.


As a tornado with 152mph winds arrived, Sarah (they/them) and her staff was not available to activate the tornado siren.


5 kiIIed, 38 injured.


5 people dead in St Louis tornadoes because of this they/them DEI hire.


Source: https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1925578860562686308


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9v0xhu [thanks to https://x.com/jimomics/status/1925576637787066491 https://x.com/AngelaSeale6/status/1925632148398084383 and https://x.com/SimonGrunchy/status/1925614369687363616 🐦]


She's been in charge of the siren button in one form or another since 2012. During a forecasted tornado watch, she took her whole staff across town for a meeting. The FD was never told to be on backup duty. And their button would've failed because she failed to have it tested.

