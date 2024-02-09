PLANE CRASHES ON I75 FLORIDA*PASSENGER D^I^ES VOMITING BLOOD ON PLANE*MULTIPLE TRAIN DERAILMENTS*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/mariaducato/status/1756058954788990988

https://twitter.com/search?q=plane crash &src=recent_search_click

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1756062235724533988

https://kdvr.com/video/new-details-in-train-derailment-fuel-spill-in-loveland/9411627/

https://twitter.com/RadioGenoa/status/1755861258216071450

https://omaha.com/news/state-regional/coal-train-derails-in-central-nebraska/article_d8773c14-3559-5db6-9efa-948184891b7c.html

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1756003514080252198

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/s1-s2-level-storm-progress-beginning-9-february-2024

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/houthis-upping-explosive-drone-boat-swarms-latest-us-navy-intercept-shows

https://www.solarham.net/

https://twitter.com/Risemelbourne/status/1755694848781549617

https://twitter.com/WeAreWoke1776_3/status/1756055810348666961

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/cleanup-continue-weekend-valley-falls-train-18657972.php







