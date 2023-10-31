The Ukrainian BMP-2 Driver, decided to Reverse and Accidentally Ran Over One of those trying to Climb in - Narrowly Crushing Others

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian BMP-2 driver, in the process of evacuating their wounded, decided to reverse and accidentally ran over one of those trying to climb into the infantry compartment, narrowly avoiding crushing several others.
The soldiers of the 5th Motorized Infantry Brigade, who were watching the scene unfold, later decided and sent an FPV drone to catch the Ukrainian vehicle.