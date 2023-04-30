© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2frc2r1487
2023年4月27日 美国独立媒体人 Kerry Cassidy 采访 Ava Chen
Ava 向节目观众解释为什么说SEC对郭文贵先生的指控来源于6年前，2017年1月开始，郭文贵先生站出来，进行网上”爆料“中共盗国贼”和他们的罪行。 中共对郭文贵先生的“超限战”开始于2017年3月。
On April 27, 2023, American independent media reporter Kerry Cassidy interviewed Ava Chen
Ava explained to the audience why the SEC’s accusation against Mr. Guo Wengui/Miles Guo came from 6 years ago. In January 2017, Miles Guo came forward and started online “reveals” about the “CCP kleptocrats” and their crimes. CCP's unrestricted warfare targeting Miles Guo began in March 2017.
@s7gril @KERRYCASSIDY
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@KerryCassidy #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平