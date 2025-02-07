BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
.Dr. David Martin Sends Out An Urgent Warning To President Trump And The World's Population
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1569 followers
260 views • 7 months ago

RealNewsChannel.com


First Dr. David Martin Sends Out An Urgent Warning To President Trump And The World's Population. Next Exposure of USAID Vampires to Daylight. Then USAID: The Beast's Belly. Then As further waste is revealed, DOGE posts a detailed account of how it has already saved the American taxpayers billions of dollars. Then According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "Their Master Is The Globe, And Not The United States" and USAID has become a global organization that is not answerable to the US government. Using cutting-edge AI fractal mapping systems and public IRS documents, a top election fraud investigator has successfully reverse-engineered how the Democratic Deep State finances its shadow government, rigs elections, and undermines America.


https://www.realnewschannel.com/dr-david-martin-sends-out-an-urgent-warning-to-president-trump-and-the-worlds-population/


Source Link; https://www.banned.video/


trumpdr david martindr david martin sends out an urgent warning to president trump and the worlds population
