STOP IT! Teenage boys are still BOYS You bunch of sickos!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
1
141 views • 11/20/2023

STOP IT! Teenage boys are still BOYS You bunch of sickos!

Boys who never can become mature responsible Fathers/men. Molested by separation from their parents as babies, children. Raised by pedophiles, Satan worshipers, and witches. Corrupted by an ungodly religious cult. Public Schools.

Insane! Can not even provide for themselves, They are answering from switching places with women. Women have become men and boys stay childish perpetually stuck as little boys. They are lost in their perverted minds as 13-year-olds.


You have mental issues if you are attracted to a child’s body.


In Jesus' name, we destroy this spirit of pedophilia and pray those teachers and men experience the punishment within their own bodies, unable to harm children anymore.


Must repent and call out to Almighty God to save them.

kune kune, winterizing pen, straw bales, pedophilia, I pronounce a curse upon them, men and women, molesting children, brokenness, stuck in mindsets,  

Keywords
pedophiliabrokenessmolesting childrenkune kunemen and womenwinterizing penstraw balescurse upon themstuck in mindsetsschool age children
