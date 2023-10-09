Israel 'Intelligence Failure'?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Did The [Bidan] Administration Miss WW3?
* People in the IDF, and Mossad, and elements of the CIA & NSA that deal in that area could not have missed something of this scale.
* This is not a terrorist attack.
* This was an air-sea-land military operation, highly coordinated — with planning, logistics, finance, recruitment, training, media embeds etc.
* In all of that, it could not have been missed.
* It’s impossible to miss that.
The full segment is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | 9 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3o2xx5-kash-patel-how-did-the-biden-administration-miss-world-war-iii.html