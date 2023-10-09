BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel 'Intelligence Failure'?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
2
345 views • 10/09/2023

How Did The [Bidan] Administration Miss WW3?

* People in the IDF, and Mossad, and elements of the CIA & NSA that deal in that area could not have missed something of this scale.

* This is not a terrorist attack.

* This was an air-sea-land military operation, highly coordinated — with planning, logistics, finance, recruitment, training, media embeds etc.

* In all of that, it could not have been missed.

* It’s impossible to miss that.


The full segment is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | 9 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3o2xx5-kash-patel-how-did-the-biden-administration-miss-world-war-iii.html

Keywords
terrorismfalse flagevildeep stategenocidecabalglobalismdemonicdepopulationtyrannythe eventsteve bannoninside jobterror attackdemocidenihilismstate-sponsored terrordeath cultwar machinemilitary operationmanufactured crisiscoordinated attackkash patelbelligerent occupationmanufactured chaos
