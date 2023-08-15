© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Novorossiysk paratroopers destroy nationalists in special military operation zone
▫️ Paratroopers are conducting counter-battery warfare using Giatsint-B howitzers, striking at the firing positions of Ukrainian troops, that are trying to gain a foothold in wooded areas.
▫️ Having carried out aerial reconnaissance in time, Orlan-30 unmanned aerial vehicle crews uncovered camouflaged enemy positions and transmitted information to the artillery command post, after which the Giatsint-B howitzer crews struck at the positions of the nationalists.