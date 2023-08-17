Older Americans Tell Younger Generations A Thing Or Two About LIFE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Older Americans hold anywhere from 30 to 100 TRILLION of the wealth in this country depending on the source of stats. Anyway you slice it the senior crowd is wealthy in many ways.
This video highlights the wisdom of some Older Americans with thoughts for the younger generations.
Discover more at https://wealthandwellnessnow.com