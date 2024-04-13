The Great ELECTRIC car DISASTER just got worse! Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Think about all the money and resources that have gone into promoting EVs. All of your tax dollars, all the advertising, all the bloviating from the White House. With allllll of that money and effort, how much did we get for it? Well, according to a new report, a whole 3% more Americans own EVs this year than did last year. A whole 3%. Wow. Overwhelming.