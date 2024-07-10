Benton L. Bradberry (RIP) - The Myth of German Villainy (2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 2016 Red Ice Radio interview with Benton L. Bradberry (RIP).
Benton L. Bradberry served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1977 during the Cold War. He is a graduate of the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California with a degree in Political Science and International Relations. Bradberry’s generation was inundated with anti-German propaganda and “Holocaust” lore and he spent years researching “the other side of the story,” which is compiled in his book, “The Myth of German Villainy.”