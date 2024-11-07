Remember Our Brothers And Sisters In Christ - International Day Of Prayer - Nov 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The International Day Of Prayer was on November 3rd. It is a time to remember our brothers and sisters in Christ who sacrifice their lives to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Remember to pray for them this month and also throughout the year. Please check out a couple of videos on our website that will inspire you.
https://thebookofactschurch.com/2024/11/07/pray-for-international-brothers-sisters-in-christ/