THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 1: Sexual Immorality

The church in Rome had its origins in the day of Pentecost when Jews from all over the world visited Jerusalem and were convicted by the Holy Spirit and born again. They went back to their homes and this is where the story picks up as Paul introduced himself and listed his credentials to the Christian believers in Rome.

He was impressed by their testimony and wanted to visit the city that was known for its sexual immorality and this is the subject he immediately began to discuss. He laid it out in such a way that it was clear to the church that homosexuality was a sin which would not be condoned or tolerated.

Paul’s teaching was based on the standard Jesus set for the people of Israel in the Old Testament. It is important to understand that God is against any kind of sexual immorality and anyone who engages in homosexuality, bestiality, fornication or adultery has a reprobate lifestyle which God hates.

You may be involved in this way of life, but if you love the Lord, it is impossible to vacillate on the matter. Jesus Christ didn’t die and pay for the sins of mankind so we could flaunt a sinful lifestyle.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1572.pdf

RLJ-1572 -- NOVEMBER 6, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



