Deadly Hospital Protocols Covid Killing Fields

Today's show consists of two interviews. First, Mark talks with attorney Karen Mueller about the recent decision handed down by the WI supreme court on a case she was presenting. Karen is the lead attorney for the Amos Center for Justice. https://www.amoscenterforjustice.org/
Next, Mark has a conversation with Scott Schara. Scott is the father of Grace Schara, who was, in my opinion, murdered by hospital protocols. Grace's care was full of negligence and misconduct, which I believe led to her death. There is much more to this tragic story! Grace did not need to die! Scott is suing the hospital and several doctors in a 'first of its kind', landmark lawsuit. You can follow the case and sign up to participate in coming 'calls to action' at https://www.graceschara.com/
You can find out more about the story at https://ouramazinggrace.net/home
