KARI LAKE | This is how they sabotaged Election Day in Arizona. 👀

👀This is a must watch all the way through! Caught on video.
This is how they sabotaged Election Day in Arizona. 👀
On October 14th, 17th & 18th, Maricopa County performed secret testing on the tabulators
This was AFTER the legally required Logic & Accuracy test;
260 of 446 tabulators failed!
They were used on election day anyway. Where 59% failed!
This is the story of a sabotage. WATCH & SHARE!
https://twitter.com/KariLake/status/1662890388540231681?s=20