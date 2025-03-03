Necessary and Proper: The Big Lie That Unleashed Big Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Undefined, unbounded, and immense power" - that's what anti-federalists warned we'd eventually get under the Necessary and Proper Clause. Today, it's easily one of the most twisted and abused parts of the Constitution. In this episode, learn about three key views of the clause: the modern view, which began with Alexander Hamilton and John Marshall; the strictly limited view from James Madison and Thomas Jefferson; and a middle ground from one of the clause’s authors, Edmund Randolph.
Path to Liberty: March 3, 2025