HPV Vaccine - Miracle or Menace

Several previously healthy H.S. girls tell how they have become disabled following the Gardasil shot, which has never proven to prevent cancer as advertised. The manufacturer begged the FDA to be allowed to make that claim even without any clinical data to back it up. As one FDA whistleblower reported, his supervisor at the FDA told him that the FDA considered Big Pharma to be their client, not the American people.