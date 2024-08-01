Satan’s minions on earth: the Vatican’s Jesuits & their oath of death! (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Satan has his minions on earth doing his biding including the Jesuit order. Their oath is a testimony of their evil, murderous ways.





The Jesuit order, which is ironically called the “society of Jesus”, does not love Jesus Christ whatsoever. Their allegiance is towards the pope, the man of sin at the Vatican, and the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which Christ will destroy with fire as per Revelation 18:8-9.





God says to COME OUT of Babylon, out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, in Revelation 18:4-5, which is that GREAT WHORE of Revelation 17 and 18.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington