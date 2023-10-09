George Galloway, Abdel Bari Atwan: Why They Thought No One Would Fight Israel! MOATS with George Galloway Ep 280 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/64P6FsN3CyY?si=w029W0tXylKuAzIr



9 Oct 2023 #gaza #al #israelINTERVIEW: Where was the world when they murdered our children? Journalist Abdel Bari Atwan, who grew up in Gaza, calls out the hypocrisy of the west in a gripping and emotional testimony!





#gaza #al-Aqsa #israel #hamasattack @abdelbariatwan9183

Like and Subscribe to THE MOTHER OF ALL TALK SHOWS:

- Give SuperThanks!

- Make a Donation: https://moats.tv/donate

- Support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/georgegalloway





LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST:

- Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/inpI6

- Spotify: https://shorturl.at/cijkA

- Google: https://shorturl.at/KL356





EVERY SUNDAY

🇬🇧 7PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 11AM PDT - 12PM MDT - 1PM CDT - 2PM EDT

EVERY WEDNESDAY

🇬🇧 9PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 1PM PDT - 2PM MDT - 3PM CDT - 4PM EDT