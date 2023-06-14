Russian Hacker group "Killnet", together with "Revil & Anonymous Sudan" - Promised to Destroy 🇪🇺🏧 European Banks within 48 Hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The following found with video.
Russian hacker group Killnet (https://t.me/R_Diplomat/4), together with Revil and Anonymous Sudan, promised to destroy 🇪🇺🏧 European banks within 48 hours
Task number one is to paralyze the work of SWIFT. Targets include European and US banks, Swift and the US Federal Reserve.
"This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. No money – no weapons – no Kiev regime – this formula will work," the Killnet representative promised.