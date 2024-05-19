BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️In Iran, the site of the Helicopter Crash with the President of the Country has already become very dark, and the fog has not yet disappeared
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 12 months ago

 ⚡️The helicopter that suffered an accident while carrying President Raisi has been found. Rescue workers en route, per Tasnim

In Iran, the site of the helicopter crash with the president of the country has already become very dark, and the fog has not yet disappeared. This was just posted, just minutes ago.

The lives of Iran's president and foreign minister are "at risk" following reports of a helicopter incident.

Head of Iranian Red Crescent: 40 rapid response teams are involved in the search

Due to weather conditions (extreme fog), an aerial search is not possible. The terrain is mountainous and difficult to pass. Rescuers are examining all possible routes.




Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy