❗️In Iran, the site of the Helicopter Crash with the President of the Country has already become very dark, and the fog has not yet disappeared

⚡️The helicopter that suffered an accident while carrying President Raisi has been found. Rescue workers en route, per Tasnim
In Iran, the site of the helicopter crash with the president of the country has already become very dark, and the fog has not yet disappeared. This was just posted, just minutes ago.
The lives of Iran's president and foreign minister are "at risk" following reports of a helicopter incident.
Head of Iranian Red Crescent: 40 rapid response teams are involved in the search
Due to weather conditions (extreme fog), an aerial search is not possible. The terrain is mountainous and difficult to pass. Rescuers are examining all possible routes.