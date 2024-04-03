GLOBALIST INDUSTRIAL SCALE MONEY LAUNDERING VIA ISRAEL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NO STRINGS ATTACHED POLITICAL RETIREMENT FUNDS ON YOUR TAB
U.S. sends more weapons to Israel amid growing calls for cease-fire - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/us-sends-weapons-israel-growing-calls-cease-fire-rcna145760
Macro Trends - https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/ISR/israel/gdp-gross-domestic-product
CFR Israel Aid - https://www.cfr.org/article/us-aid-israel-four-charts
OEC Israel - https://oec.world/en/profile/country/isr
Mirrored - Remarque88
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/