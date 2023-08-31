EVERYTHING IS A LIE! Stop Complying and Save Yourself!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVERYTHING IS A LIE! Don't Comply and Save Yourself!
00:00 INTRO 02:17 What do we do when everything around us is a lie?
02:49 80% of Americans say they don't trust institutions
03:27 Control food, money, religion and truth control the people
06:57 Big food corps playing tricks with the food labels
09:21 Can we escape food tampering when we go abroad? NO!
10:08 People NEED to KNOW what's in their food for health safety!
11:17 The "live abroad industry" is one big commercial game
13:06 This Mexico resort spearheading digital drivers license 14:52 They *the globalist* want to enslave and control you