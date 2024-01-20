Create New Account
Footage of the gliding ODAB-500P Thermobaric bomb
The Prisoner
849 views
Published a month ago

Footage of the gliding ODAB-500P Thermobaric bomb. It destroys all living things within 300 meters, the enemy is not saved by dugouts or trenches.

Source @Slavyangrad

Keywords
russianthermobaric bombglidingodab-500p

