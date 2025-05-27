Time Out: Shannon Ray Davis of Omega Man Radio (2025-05-26)

Shannon Ray Davis of Omega Man Radio joins Kevin Gallagher on this week's edition of Time Out With Kevin Gallagher.

Discussed on the show is President Trump and the current political climate.

Shannon Ray Davis shows from his network play Wednesday at 3pm and at various times throughout the week on the Truth Be Told Radio Network.

⁠www.truthbetoldnetwork.org⁠

https://www.omegamanradio.com/

