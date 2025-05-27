Time Out: Shannon Ray Davis of Omega Man Radio (2025-05-26)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shannon Ray Davis of Omega Man Radio joins Kevin Gallagher on this week's edition of Time Out With Kevin Gallagher.
Discussed on the show is President Trump and the current political climate.
Shannon Ray Davis shows from his network play Wednesday at 3pm and at various times throughout the week on the Truth Be Told Radio Network.
