Tariffs Are The Start Of A Negotiation

If Tariffs Are So Bad:

* Why do other countries have them on our products?

* Why is it OK if they can tariff us, but we can’t tariff them?

* Why do they have full access to our market and we have limited access to their markets?





Fox News | The Five (3 April 2025)

