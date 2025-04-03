Tariffs Are The Start Of A Negotiation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If Tariffs Are So Bad:
* Why do other countries have them on our products?
* Why is it OK if they can tariff us, but we can’t tariff them?
* Why do they have full access to our market and we have limited access to their markets?
The full segments are linked below.
Fox News | The Five (3 April 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6371000025112