How to War in Worship …
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
18 views • 04/22/2024

How to War in Worship …

Psalms 21

Isaiah 5

1 Peter 2:9

1599 Geneva Bible

9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal Priesthood, a holy nation, a people set at liberty, that ye should show forth the virtues of him that hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light,

Matthew 18:3 and said, “I assure you and most solemnly say to you, unless you repent [that is, change your inner self—your old way of thinking, live changed lives] and become like children [trusting, humble, and forgiving], you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.

Isaiah 54:17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.

1 petermatthew 18isaiah 54isaiah 5war in worshippsalms 21
Related videos
