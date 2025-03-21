US Lays "Minsk 3" Ceasefire Trap for Russia as Europe Prepares "Peacekeepers"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- The US proxy war in Ukraine is collapsing, prompting urgent attempts to impose a ceasefire on Russia;
- This includes a European-led "peacekeeping" mission into Ukraine to freeze the conflict and create a bufferzone preventing Russia from neutralizing the threat the US has created on its border;
- The fact the US is openly declaring its needs to pause the conflict in Ukraine to pursue the exact same type of conflict with China in Asia demonstrates a complete lack of sincerity regarding genuine peace;
- Current US actions fall within a decades-spanning pattern of encroachment, reaching an impasse, then desperately needing to "reset" relations to rearm and reorganize ahead of the next round of hostilities;
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863
Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004
ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/
Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe
Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic
VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/