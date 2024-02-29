A Buk M-1 air defense system, an Ukrainian Armed Forces tanker taken out by 152 mm Krasnopol precision-guided ammunition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Sumy region, settlement Khoten, 26 km from the Russian state border
In the hangar, which before the war was used to store agricultural equipment, our partisans spotted enemy personnel and equipment: a Buk M-1 air defense system, an Ukrainian Armed Forces tanker and more than 7 personnel.
The target was hit with 152 mm Krasnopol precision-guided ammunition.
As a result of a precise hit by the projectile, an explosion occurred, followed by a powerful detonation , and a heavy reinforced concrete slab even flew off the building.
In addition, two Ukrainian police officers who were located near the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces unit were killed.
Source @Intel Slava Z