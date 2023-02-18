Who Are These People On Television Then - Human Masks, Deepfakes And What Not?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Really disturbing.
Meatspace human masks are advancing at the same pace as AI deepfakes.
We’re already well past the point where anything that comes from a screen can be verified as genuinely real any longer.
No, Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise aren't dating: A TikTok video with impersonator confuses fans
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2022/06/16/paris-hilton-tom-cruise-video-deepfake-technology/7645295001/