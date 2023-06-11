Aid To Developing Nations Is The biggest Scam In The Entire World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The large corporations have teamed together with the (FAKESTREAM) media and aid agencies to deceive governments world wide to enable primitive accumulation. This is the best video so far in this channel. Please watch and make notes because this information needs to reach the humanity. Corporations create legal documents and insert them in these "memorandum of agreement" documents to tie down governments into abusive situations.