Riccardo Bosi: Elevate Your Thinking

Start Getting Ready For The Transition
* Stop looking for heroes, saints or perfection.
* Start looking for results.
* Start thinking like leaders.
* Get prepared.
* You have a leadership role — whether you like it or not.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (26 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4lk1qf-australiaone-party-green-room-26-march-2024-800aedt.html