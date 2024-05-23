© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian journalist Amro Manasrah was shot by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. This was posted May 21st.
After being charged for war crimes by the International Criminal Court the Israeli occupation government is trying to silence the journalists exposing their massacres to the world.