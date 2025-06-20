Toki - Going Ape Spit (1991, Mega Drive)

Toki - Going Ape Spit (a.k.a. Toki, or Juju Densetsu in Japan (ジュジュ伝説, "Legend of JuJu")) is a platformer originally developed by TAD Corporation for the arcades. It was ported to the Mega Drive by Santos and Sega, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The Mega drive / Genesis port is quite different from the arcade game. The levels were reworked, expendaded and divided into several stages, and the set of power-ups is different. Other ports the game, which are closer to the original, were release for Amiga, Lynx, Atari ST, C64, NES and iOS.



Toki is a young jungle-man. One day, the evil wizard dr. Stark kidnaps his girlfriend Wanda and turns Toki into an ape. Toki must defeat Dr. Stark to become human again and to get Wanda back.



Toki can jump, crawl and spit shots in 5 directions. He can pick up power-ups which give him various improved shots, like triple shot, a bit shot, a bouncing shot etc. Some of these take a few second to recharge to get back their full potential. All these extra weapons disappear after some time. Apart from weapons, Toki can find shoes which increase the height of his jumps, a star which turns him invincible for a short time, and extra lives, as well as fruits for points. Many enemies can also be defeated by jumping on them.

