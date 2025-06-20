BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Toki - Going Ape Spit (1991, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 2 months ago

Toki - Going Ape Spit (a.k.a. Toki, or Juju Densetsu in Japan (ジュジュ伝説, "Legend of JuJu")) is a platformer originally developed by TAD Corporation for the arcades. It was ported to the Mega Drive by Santos and Sega, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The Mega drive / Genesis port is quite different from the arcade game. The levels were reworked, expendaded and divided into several stages, and the set of power-ups is different. Other ports the game, which are closer to the original, were release for Amiga, Lynx, Atari ST, C64, NES and iOS.

Toki is a young jungle-man. One day, the evil wizard dr. Stark kidnaps his girlfriend Wanda and turns Toki into an ape. Toki must defeat Dr. Stark to become human again and to get Wanda back.

Toki can jump, crawl and spit shots in 5 directions. He can pick up power-ups which give him various improved shots, like triple shot, a bit shot, a bouncing shot etc. Some of these take a few second to recharge to get back their full potential. All these extra weapons disappear after some time. Apart from weapons, Toki can find shoes which increase the height of his jumps, a star which turns him invincible for a short time, and extra lives, as well as fruits for points. Many enemies can also be defeated by jumping on them.

Keywords
genesissegasamsungplatformersantosmega drivetad corporationtec toy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy