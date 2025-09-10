The Suicide Machines’ Justin Malek - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 590

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Justin Malek, guitarist of the ska punk band, The Suicide Machines, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Summer Circus Tour with Less Than Jake, Fishbone, Bit Me Bambi, and Catbite. The Suicide Machines is currently supporting their newest single, Never Go Quietly.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - June 26, 2025
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:29 Guitars
02:14 Amp & Cabinet
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
