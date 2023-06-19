SF mayor claps back at far-left city supervisor, defends drug crackdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed had a heated exchange with a self-described Democratic Socialist over the city's new police crackdown on open-air drug markets.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html