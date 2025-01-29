Restoring Natural Light in an Artificial World: The Hypothalamus Connection

👉 10,000 ACRES | FULL SPECTRUM EMF DEFENCE | Explore the GeoField Conditioner : www.essentialenergy.us

In this compelling episode of Healing from the Inside Out, Dr. Ted Emanuel and Dan Stachowski expose the hidden truth about light and its impact on the hypothalamus—a critical brain region responsible for regulating hormones, mood, behavior, and our internal clock.

The hypothalamus is incredibly sensitive to light, and around 90% of the light we receive enters the body through our eyes. This light influences not only our biological rhythms but also every interconnected system in our body. However, the quality of the sunlight we receive today is not what it used to be.

Artificial electromagnetic fields (EMFs)—from satellites, 5G, Wi-Fi, Starlink, and other modern technologies—are creating a bubble of electrodensity in the ionosphere, disrupting the structure of natural sunlight. These weakened, incoherent photons are absorbed into our body, negatively impacting the hypothalamus and causing imbalances in our hormones, mood, and overall health.

Light preceded life and remains the foundation of all living systems. If sunlight is compromised, so too is the health of every system in our body. While we’ve traditionally focused on diet, nutrition, and exercise, it’s time to recognize light as a missing cornerstone of holistic health.

Dr. Ted and Dan highlight the potential of devices like the GeoField Conditioner, which restores sunlight to its natural, structured state by harmonizing photons and mitigating the impact of artificial EMFs. This structured light has the power to improve our internal environment by restoring harmony in the body.



