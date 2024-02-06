Israeli soldiers filmed and shared footage of the 'Controlled Demolition' the Mosque known as 'Tamim Al-Dari mosque'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli soldiers filmed and shared footage of the demolition the mosque known as 'Tamim Al-Dari mosque', it was located in the western area of Beit Lahiya northern Gaza. The demolition appears to take place from a close range asserting the fact the building and the area posed no risk for the soldiers.