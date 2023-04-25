Jury Nullification To THWART CORRUPT Bragg? Political PERSECUTION Of President Trump A CLOWN SHOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show
Apr 24, 2023
D.A. Alvin Bragg concocted a completely fake crime to stop President Trump.
Attorney Joe Wolverton II, J.D. joins Stew to talk about jury nullification and how it can be used to uphold justice.
If a few jurors of the 12 deem the law being applied to the accused as unjust, they can refuse to convict.
If this were to happen it would be a warning to other Soros funded prosecutors who are obsessed with prosecuting political opponents.
Fox News has cut ties with Tucker Carlson in an effort to marginalize any dissenting voices who disagree with the official government narrative.
President Trump is being prosecuted because of the America First agenda.
If the Deep State is successful in jailing Trump, they will find an excuse to prosecute the next populist figure that threatens their power.
