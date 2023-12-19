Hot War in 2024 , Proxy wars Fizzling Out , MAJOR War Moves Ahead , Money Laundering,

To watch full show go here : https://rumble.com/v41ir1q-mike-in-the-night-e538-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





While wars can have complex and multifaceted causes, including political, social, and cultural factors, economic reasons are often cited as contributing factors to conflicts between countries. It's important to note that economic factors alone rarely drive countries to start wars, but they can play a significant role in shaping the geopolitical landscape. Some economic reasons that may contribute to the outbreak of wars include:





Access to Resources: Countries may go to war to secure access to valuable resources such as oil, minerals, water, or fertile land. Control over key resources can enhance economic power and development, and scarcity or competition for these resources can lead to conflicts.





Trade Routes and Strategic Locations: Strategic geographic locations and control over vital trade routes can be crucial for economic dominance. Nations might engage in conflicts to secure or maintain control over these strategic areas, ensuring the flow of goods and resources.





Economic Hegemony: Economic dominance and influence on a global scale are powerful motivators for some nations. Economic competition can escalate into geopolitical tensions and, in extreme cases, lead to military conflicts as countries vie for supremacy in trade, finance, and technology.





Market Expansion: Economic growth often relies on access to new markets. In some cases, countries might pursue expansionist policies, seeking to conquer or dominate neighboring regions to open up new economic opportunities for their businesses.





Debt and Economic Instability: Countries facing economic instability, high levels of debt, or economic crises may resort to military actions as a distraction or to rally domestic support. War can sometimes be used as a means to divert attention from economic problems.





Nationalism and Economic Interests: Nationalistic sentiments can be linked to economic interests. Leaders may use patriotic rhetoric to justify wars that are, in reality, driven by economic motives. This can help build domestic support for military actions.





Competition for Economic Influence: Economic influence on a global scale is often seen as a form of power. Countries may compete for economic dominance in specific regions, and this competition can escalate into conflicts, particularly when it involves spheres of influence.





Military-Industrial Complex: In some cases, the military-industrial complex within a country may exert influence on foreign policy. A nation with a significant defense industry may have an economic incentive to engage in military conflicts, as war can stimulate demand for military equipment and technologies.





It's important to emphasize that these economic factors are often intertwined with political, social, and historical factors, and wars are rarely caused by a single factor alone. The decision to go to war is a complex process influenced by a combination of strategic, geopolitical, and economic considerations.





