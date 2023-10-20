BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Humanitarian Disaster in the Gaza Strip - Doctors are Forced to Operate Without Anesthesia and by the Light of Mobile Phones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
35 views • 10/20/2023

Humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip - doctors are forced to operate without anesthesia and in the light of mobile phones:

💬 “This doctor is operating in the light of a phone because the fuel for electricity is running out. "This is a catastrophe. It's terrible and scary. There are no words to describe it all. For the past few days, we have been appealing to humanity that there is no fuel in the hospital.” Hospitals in Gaza are rationing dwindling medical supplies and fuel. Due to Israel's "total blockade" imposed at the start of the war, some injuries required simply applying vinegar to infected wounds. Doctors say they have operated on many people without anesthesia."


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
