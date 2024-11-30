BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tone-Deaf Republicans & The Man The Far-Left Calls Hitler
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
6 months ago

Never let it be said that establishment operatives within the Republican Party apparatus can’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The only questions that remain are these: Do they do it because they are power-hungry Deep Staters? Or are they just that incapable of recognizing a mandate when they see one?

The latest in the long line of “are you shitting me” moments comes in the elitist and tone-deaf remarks emanating from George W. Bush’s “architect,” Karl Rove.

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/tone-deaf-republicans-and-the-man


trumpnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionrepublicansdeep statepodcasttruthusamediagopmagaagendawokehouse gopsenate gopkarl rovedisinformationbureaucracydcswampelection 2024lisamurkowskisusancollins
