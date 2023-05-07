The Preaching of the Cross-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 7 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evangelists Sent Not to Baptize? So... Understanding the Proper Purpose of Baptism and Why Christ Jesus Himself Was Baptized. And Looking Also at the Law and Traditions and/or Any Superfluous Thing Tacked On to the Finished Work of the Lord Jesus--the Shedding of His Blood and Dying for Our Sins on the Cross.