THE SCIENCE IS IN, VACCINE MANDATES DON’T WORK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Feb 23, 2024
The science is in, heavy-handed COVID vaccine mandates during the pandemic response have caused a surge in vaccine hesitancy across the board. Even Fauci agrees.
POSTED: February 23, 2024
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4fa0mz-the-science-is-in-vaccine-mandates-dont-work.html