Biden Goes On Vacation Right After Returning From Vacation
oe Biden on Wednesday arrived in St. Croix where he will spend the rest of the year at the beach. This is just one day after he returned to Washington DC from a vacation at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland.
Biden and his family of grifters were spotted exiting Air Force One in the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday afternoon.
