The bodies of those killed in the crash of Prigozhin's plane are taken away in cars of funeral services

The bodies of those killed in the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft began to be taken out for a forensic examination. 2 buses left the scene at 6 am.

The source of the Msk1 portal in the Tver funeral agency confirmed the information about the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

‘His body is in the Tver Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination’, a source told the publication.

⚡️None of the bodies of those killed in the Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash have yet been identified. The bodies were badly burned. In addition, many body parts were torn off during the crash.

According to Baza's sources, the biological material of the dead was sent to Moscow for genetic testing.

Several representatives of Wagner Group have indicated that the company will continue in its operations. Gathering at the organisation headquarters in Saint Petersburg, they await further instruction from the remaining commanders. (This was later said; This nighttime video allegedly showing "Wagner members" preparing for a new mission is regarded as a Ukrainian fabrication, easily recognizable by the speech patterns of the individuals involved.)

Regarding the death of Evgeny Prigozhin ... "news" appears every couple of minutes, fueling various theories.

For Africa, these events are no less painful than for Russia. In the Arab segment of social networks, including among journalists, there are reports (https://t.me/arabicafrica/10788) of "eyewitnesses" who allegedly saw the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Mali today.

According to the airline, the following passengers were on board the Embraer - 135 (Prigozhin's plane) was:

Propustin Sergey

Makaryan Evgeniy

Totmin Alexander

Chekalov Valeriy

Utkin Dmitry

Matuseev Nikolay

Prigozhin Evgeniy





Crew members:

Levshin Aleksei, commander;

Karimov Rustam, co-pilot;

Raspopova Kristina, flight attendant.





The flight of the Embraer - 135 (EBM-135BJ) aircraft was carried out on the basis of a permit for the use of airspace, issued in accordance with the established procedure.

However, if a couple of months ago there were reasons to assume that everything was agreed, staged and such a multi-move. Which, however, also did not materialize. But this time, alas...



