X22 REPORT Ep. 3073b - [DS] Panics Over Election Fraud, Did Trump Just Send A Message? Patriots, It’s Your Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3073b - May 20, 2023
[DS] Panics Over Election Fraud, Did Trump Just Send A Message? Patriots, It’s Your Time
The [DS] is panicking over election fraud, they realize the people are now catching on to the overthrow of the government. Soon more people will see the government was overthrown. Trump sends a message telling the people that it's your time, if you are a patriot in the DOJ/FBI or other agency remember your oath to defund the country from domestic and foreign enemies. The insurrection was on Nov 3, the cover up by these agencies was on Jan 6.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!